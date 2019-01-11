Wyandotte Police seal (Photo: Wyandotte Police Department)

Wyandotte — A Trenton man has been arrested for crawling around storm drains in Wyandotte, police said Friday.

The report of the arrest was part of a post on the Wyandotte Police Department's Facebook page Friday.

An officer responded to a call about someone tampering with manhole covers and found one that was left half open when he arrived at the scene, officials said.

Police said the officer looked into a storm drain and saw a man dressed in a neon green hooded sweatshirt inside.

The officer ordered the man to come out of the drain, he stayed perfectly still as if he wouldn't be seen if he didn't move, according to authorities.

The man eventually climbed out of the drain and he refused to tell police why he was in the storm drain or identify himself.

Police said the officer could smell alcohol on the man and saw several beer cans around the manhole cover.

