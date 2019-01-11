Livonia Police vehicle (Photo: Livonia Police)

Livonia — A 65-year-old Ypsilanti man died Thursday after being struck by a car while crossing the street, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Seven Mile and Wayne roads.

Officials said the man disregarded crossing signals and tried to walk across the roadway at a red light when he was struck by a vehicle being driven by an 18-year-old Livonia man.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they continue to investigate and do not believe alcohol or drugs were factor.

