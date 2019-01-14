Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

Romulus — A 911 call about a man allegedly stealing his girlfriend's car in Romulus on Sunday night resulted in a police chase and ended in the man's arrest, police said.

The 911 call came in about 8:50 p.m., according to a Twitter post from Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. As police researched the suspect, they learned he had warrants out for his arrest.

Romulus police located the car at Middle Belt and Eureka, at about 9:15 p.m., and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

But the man wouldn't stop. The chase was on, headed northbound on Middle Belt.

As the suspect fled, he turned off the lights in his vehicle. The driver then struck another vehicle. He lost control of the vehicle and hit a curb before hitting a tree, police said.

Medics arrived at the scene and transported the suspect and a passenger in the car to an area hospital. The suspect was arrested and is listed in critical condition. The passenger is in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle that was hit was unharmed.

Michigan State police continue to investigate.

