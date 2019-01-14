Wayne County Judge Vonda Evans announces retirement
Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Vonda Evans announced Monday she is retiring.
"It's time now for me to close the book on being your Third Circuit judge," Evans said in a video posted on Facebook. "I trust that our wonderful governor, Governor (Gretchen) Whitmer will appoint someone to my seat who will continue my legacy of fairness and firmness."
Evans said she would disclose her retirement date later.
After receiving her Juris Doctorate degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 1990, Evans joined the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and served as an assistant prosecutor from 1990-1996.
Evans is among several African-American women who have been elected or appointed to the court that serves Wayne County. She was first elected in 1996 to the former Recorder’s Court, which merged with the Third Circuit Court a year later.
