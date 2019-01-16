Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

Highland Park — Police are investigating a report that a suspicious vehicle approached a young girl on Wednesday and then was seen near a school.

Officials described the vehicle as a navy-blue van.

The girl was taking out the garbage when the van, which had three men inside it, approached her near 25 Sears St., authorities said.

Police said the men asked the girl if she needed a ride. She immediately returned to her home and her mother.

Officials said the same van was later spotted by George Washington High School.

