Harper Woods — Police have arrested five people suspected of carjacking two teens Sunday night, officials said Thursday.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Tyrone and Bournemouth streets near Moross Road and Interstate 94, according to authorities.

Police said two girls, ages 18 and 16, were sitting in a vehicle in the area when they were approached by two men.The suspects ordered the girls out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The girls fled on foot and sought help from nearby residents who called police, officials said.

Officers found the vehicle about five hours later and continued searching for the suspects.

On Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on Rockcastle Street, less than a quarter mile from where the carjacking happened and arrested six people.

Detectives recovered evidence from an apartment that indicated five of the six people were co-conspirators in the carjacking, including a gun believed to have been used in the crime, police said.

Police said the five people are being held without bound pending charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The sixth suspect was released pending further investigation.

