Chad Newton (Photo: Wayne County Airport Authority)

Romulus — Interim Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton has been given the job permanently and is under contract, officials said.

The authority's board Wednesday approved an employment agreement with him. It voted unanimously in November to appoint Newton as the authority's CEO. He was named interim CEO in July.

Read: Wayne County Airport Authority appoints new interim CEO

“I look forward to working with such a dynamic and forward thinker as our new CEO Chad Newton,” Nabih Ayad, the board's chairman, said in a statement. “With over two decades of serving Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Mr. Newton not only brings experience and leadership to the table, but an understanding of the importance of diversity and inclusion in leveling the playing field for all citizens of this region. Chad simply gets it.”

The authority, which is not taxpayer-funded, operates Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus and the Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti.

“Safety and security is one of the biggest concerns at any major airport,” Newton said in a statement. “It is an honor to know the Board of Directors has confidence in the nearly 30 years I’ve spent in law enforcement, including 20 years at Detroit Metro Airport. I look forward to using my knowledge and experience as our team continues to improve the customer experience, collaborate with our stakeholders, support small businesses and give back to our community.”

Officials said the authority's contract with Newton is effective immediately and its initial term is three years.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/01/17/wayne-co-airport-authority-names-new-ceo/2601461002/