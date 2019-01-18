Five people have been charged with carjacking two young women in Harper Woods, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Harper Woods Police patch (Photo: City of Harper Woods)

Charged with receiving and concealing stolen property-motor vehicle are Dominique Mickeal-Yvette Cooper, 19, of Clinton Township; Sirenitee Zacara Brown, 19, of Chesterfield Township; Maurice Houston Vernon, 20, of Harper Woods; Omari Dujuan Lloyd, 23, of Harper Woods, and Angel Marie Schultz, 18, of Mount Clemens.

Cooper, Brown, Vernon and Lloyd also are charged with carjacking and two counts of armed robbery; in addition, Vernon is charged with four counts of felony firearm-pneumatic gun.

Authorities allege all five defendants conspired to commit the carjacking.

Prosecutors alleged that on Jan. 13, Cooper asked an 18-year-old woman she works with to give her a ride to a store. After picking up a 16-year-old friend, the 18-year-old drove to a store in Clinton Township, and Cooper asked her to drive her to drop off some items to a friend in Harper Woods.

When the three arrived at the friend's home, Cooper got out of the car, and then Houston and Lloyd approached with a weapon and carjacked the vehicle from the other two women.

Harper Woods police found the car the next day at a nearby apartment complex.

