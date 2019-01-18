Sue Hillebrand announced her retirement Thursday at a board of trustees meeting. (Photo: Northville Township)

Northville Township's longest-serving clerk is retiring after 26 years on the job, leading to three new appointments, city officials announced Thursday.

Sue Hillebrand, who was elected in 1992 and has also served on the beautification, and parks and recreation commissions, is resigning to "fully recover from major surgery and to prepare for twin granddaughters due this July," the township said in a statement.

She has served on the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks’ Board and the Association of Wayne County Clerks’ Board; was elected Township Clerk of the Year in 2008; and, in 2009, became one of 61 Michigan clerks to earn a master municipal clerk certification from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, according to the release.

"Sue’s strong work ethic, honesty and unwavering integrity have earned her the respect of her peers and colleagues," the township said. "Her knowledge, passion and vision for the future have made her a phenomenal mentor and boss."

A reception is planned for 1-4 p.m. Jan. 28 at Township Hall, 44405 Six Mile.

Meanwhile, Hillebrand's departure triggered three new appointments.

The board of trustees on Thursday approved having the township treasurer, Marjorie Banner, complete Hillebrand's remaining term, which expires in 2020.

To fill Banner's spot and complete her term ending next year, township Supervisor Bob Nix recommended board Trustee Fred Shadko, who also has served on the

historic district and planning commissions.

That, in turn, led to the appointment of township resident Scott Frush to replace Shadko. Frush serves on the Economic Development Corp. and has served on the Friends of the Northville District Library and on the Northville Education Foundation. The term ends in 2020.

The appointments are effective Feb. 15.

