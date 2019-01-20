Robin Ross Case, Dearborn Heights, cradles a three-year-old dilute calico cat named “Suki,” which she adopted for her mom.“We don’t buy cats, we only save,” said Case who has rescued other cats. (Photo: Brandy Baker/special to the Detroit News)

Dearborn — The Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is celebrating a record number of adoptions last year and hopes to keep the momentum going, the director said.

During a busy 25th anniversary year with the shelter opening its new MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption & Education Center in September, the organization also saw 1,977 adoptions — 34 more than 2017's record high of 1,943.

During 2018, 614 were dogs and puppies and 1,363 were cats and kittens were adopted from the shelter. They also saw a life release rate of 89 percent, said Elaine Greene, executive director of FAMD.

"2018 was an amazing year," Greene said. "The new MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption & Education Center is the culmination of more than 10 years of fundraising and is so beautiful. I give a lot of credit to all the staff and volunteers for their hard work and devotion to animals every day."

The last adoption of 2018 was a cat named Bubly on New Year’s Eve. The shelter said he was extremely shy, but new owner Kyle Polidori spent all day making him comfortable with the idea of going with him to his Dearborn home.

To start 2019, the first adoption of the New Year was Mr. Fuzzy Britches, a cat. He went home with Mary Ann Lawler and her daughter, Laura Manrique, a FAMD youth volunteer.

Greene attributes the increase in adoptions to the new facility but says plans are underway for phase two of the project to house animal services and bring their two facilities together at the Reckinger campus.

"The new center is fabulous and we are working hard to raise the funds to build phase two so all of our operations will be under one roof," she said.

Land for the center, at 16121 Reckinger Road, was donated by the city of Dearborn. The community raised $5.1 million. MaryAnn Wright, an automotive executive at Ford Motor Co., donated $1 million. The expansion for phase two is expected to cost $3.5 million.

Shelter officials said Wright's passion is animal welfare and advocacy, and her donation meant her name will go on the facade of the new animal adoption and education center.

The 10,000-square-foot center has large cages, meet-and-greet rooms, two kitchens, laundry rooms, outdoor play areas and three sections of dog kennels.

Greene said finding adopters continue to be their biggest struggle, but unlike previous years, older dogs have become a popular choice.

"I think it is much more common for older dogs to be adopted now," she said. "It is a popular choice to adopt over buying a dog, so shelter dogs have more opportunities to find homes. This is not to say that we have conquered the problem with too many homeless animals.

"We usually have success in adoption (with) older small dogs," she added. "Some adopters gravitate to older animals, especially if they are older and feel they want a more mature, less active companion."

She recalled a dog named Taffy, who had bad knees that stopped her from walking and other health issues, as one of their most heartwarming stories of December.

"The staff and volunteers fell in love with her sweet disposition and love of life, and with help from our partner veterinarians, found she could be kept comfortable and walk on medication," Greene said. "She was a larger dog, so not an easy placement, especially with her issues. We took to social media seeking a hospice placement for her, and in a day or so, we had the interest of a few adopters. Taffy found a new family that will care for her for the time she has left."

Like most shelters, the Dearborn shelter runs at capacity during the winter and officials say adoption is especially important especially in the winter forthcoming.

In November, Detroit Dog Rescue received 75 to 80 calls per day from residents concerned about their or their neighbor's animals, said Kristina Rinaldi, the group's executive director. They provide doghouses and straw for animals living outdoors, but also help families transition to keeping their dogs inside.

Last winter, The Michigan Humane Society had responded to 1,890 incidents of no food, water or shelter in 2017. In 2016, they responded to 2,293.

