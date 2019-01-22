The icy mix that hit evening commuters Tuesday caused Detroit Metro Airport to close, at 8 p.m., according to a post by the Federal Aviation Administration (Photo: Todd McInturf, Detroit News)

The icy mix that hit evening commuters Tuesday closed Detroit Metro Airport, officials said.

“At approximately 8 p.m., all taxiways and runways at Detroit Metropolitan Airport closed due to the icy conditions," airport officials said in a statement late Tuesday. "For several hours prior, maintenance crews actively treated the airfield.

"However, the constant rate of precipitation has diluted the de-icing fluid, causing it to be ineffective. Crews are on the airfield working to prepare the surfaces to reopen. Based on the weather forecast, DTW is expected to remain closed overnight. Customers are encouraged to contact their airline before heading to the airport.”

A post from the Federal Aviation Administration's Traffic Control command center said the airport was expected to reopen at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

A person who answered the phone at the FAA said the public affairs officer was off due to the partial government shutdown.

The airport had 187 delays and 134 cancellations, according to FlightAware.com.

Meanwhile, the icy mix caused about 1,700 outages in Westland, DTE Energy said. Power was expected to be restored late Tuesday.

The weather and road conditions prompted officials to close Anchor Bay School District, which serves St. Clair and Macomb counties, on Wednesday, according to its website.

