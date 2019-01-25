Buy Photo Detroit Metro Airport on January 23, 2019. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

The government shutdown is not impacting flights out of Detroit Metropolitan Airport, airport officials said.

And there is no shortage of air traffic controllers, according to spokeswoman Erica Donerson.

The Federal Aviation Administration halted flights Friday to New York LaGuardia Airport because of a shortage of air traffic control staff. The FAA reported delays in air travel due to a “slight increase in sick leave” at two air traffic control facilities on the East Coast.

But it is business as usual at DTW.

"Air traffic controllers at Detroit Metropolitan Airport continue to report to work, despite the partial government shutdown," Donerson said. "The slight increase in FAA sick leave in other cities is not expected to significantly impact operations at DTW. Flights are not being halted at our airport."

But Donerson said travelers should always check with their airline for flight status.

The FAA cited staffing at an air traffic control facility in Washington when it ordered a ground stop at LaGuardia. Flights at Washington's Reagan National, Newark Liberty International and Philadelphia International airports also were delayed Friday.

Addressing the impact of the shutdown on workers, Donerson said, "The Wayne County Airport Authority, which operates and manages Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Willow Run Airport, appreciates the dedication of all federal workers during this challenging time."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/01/25/no-flights-halted-dtw-because-government-shutdown/2678653002/