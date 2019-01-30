CLOSE The video, shot Dec. 12 at about 9 a.m., shows the German Shepard-Husky mix dog sitting on the front porch of the victim's home. Westland Police Department

Westland — Police released surveillance video Wednesday which they say could shed light on last month's theft of a German Shepard-Husky mix dog from a home.

The dog is a female all-white Husky German Shepherd with blue eyes. (Photo: Westland Police Department)

The video, shot Dec. 12 at about 9 a.m. from what appears to be a nearby house, shows the German Shepard-Husky mix dog sitting on the front porch of the victim's home in the 1600 block of Hanlon near Ford and Wayne roads.

"A vehicle, believed to be a silver 2005 Chrysler Pacifica, is seen driving by the home twice before it approaches for a third time and stops in front of the location," Westland Police Sgt. Robert Wilkie said in a press release. "After the vehicle stops the dog is seen walking toward the vehicle and is not seen again."

The dog is a female all-white Husky German Shepard with blue eyes. She weighs about 20 pounds, and had no collar.

Anyone with information about the theft or the vehicle in the video is asked to call Detective Liess at (734) 467-3189.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/01/30/surveillance-video-shows-westland-dog-theft/2720845002/