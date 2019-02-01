Crash closes WB I-94 at Telegraph
A car crash has closed westbound Interstate 94 at Telegraph Road in Taylor, officials said.
Michigan Department of Transportation officials said all lanes of the westbound freeway are closed. Michigan State Police tweeted they were bringing in a medical helicopter to assist.
The crash happened at about 8 a.m. and the freeway is closed to enable authorities to investigate.
Officials said it's unknown when the freeway will reopen and motorists should expect delays.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/02/01/crash-closes-wb-94-telegraph/2741774002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.