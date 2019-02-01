The 28-page Dearborn Historian Magazine that was set for publication in January. (Photo: Courtesy of the Dearborn Historical Museum)

Dearborn — The Dearborn Historical Museum Commission is calling on the city mayor to rescind his firing of the editor of the group's historical magazine after he reported on Henry Ford's history of anti-Semitism in the publication's 100th anniversary issue.

Museum officials say Dearborn Mayor John “Jack” O’Reilly Jr. ordered the firing of magazine editor Bill McGraw Wednesday after he saw the January cover of The Dearborn Historian.

The city-funded quarterly magazine focused on the centennial anniversary of Ford buying the Dearborn Independent, a weekly newspaper that Ford oversaw and infamously used to spread anti-Semitic views, said Andrew Kercher, assistant chief curator of the museum.

Kercher said there were concerns by the publication board about the cover, which had a black and white photo of Ford with a quote reading, "The Jew is a race that has no civilization to point to, no aspiring religion, no great achievement in any realm."

"The cover itself was provocative," Kercher said. "The quote was published in a previous version of the Independent, but wasn't directly attributed by (Ford) but he did oversee it. It was a little misleading but still accurate."

Kercher said O'Reilly got involved and ordered acting chief curator Jack Tate to terminate their contract with McGraw.

O'Reilly's office did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

The 28-page issue was never sent out to its 200 subscribers as planned in January.

"Henry Ford is obviously Dearborn's favorite son," Kercher said. "This wasn’t just to sling mud or done irresponsibly. This is basically a form of censorship and crazy to fire the editor and withhold the information from the public."

McGraw, a veteran Detroit journalist, worked part-time as the editor of the magazine and the January issue would have been the second he oversaw. He also works as a contributor with Deadline Detroit, which published the 10-page Historian story.

McGraw could not immediately be reached for comment. He told Deadline Detroit, “I continue to be puzzled by the mayor’s actions, which are just bringing more readers to the story he wanted to ban. The Dearborn Historical Museum is caught in the middle, and I have nothing but respect for the museum and the people associated with it.”

The museum commission held an emergency historical commission meeting Thursday evening where Kercher said members passed a resolution calling on O'Reilly to undo his dismissal of McGraw.

"It's not really mudslinging magazine. This wasn’t some attempt to stir the pot," he said. "It was on the anniversary, on a relevant topic ... History is history. We don't have to sugarcoat it and I really don’t know why the mayor want to be hidden."

