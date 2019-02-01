Williams (Photo: U.S. Marshals Service)

Melvindale — Federal officials are asking the public for help to find a woman accused of killing her boyfriend last year in Melvindale.

Tamera Renee Williams, 39, is sought by the U.S. Marshals Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team on a felony warrant for first-degree murder. Officials said she should be considered armed and dangerous.

Williams is accused of killing David Carter, 39, on Sept. 29 in Melvindale.

Officials said they believe Williams fled the state of Michigan in mid-October and has not been seen or heard from since being identified as a person of interest.

Williams has ties across the United States and has worked in the medical field and was a travel agent, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Williams or her whereabouts should call U.S. Marshals at (313) 234-5600 or email them at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

