A worker at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Taylor was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing a coworker, police confirmed. (Photo: Google)

A worker at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Taylor was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing a coworker, police confirmed.

Officers were called to the business in the 14600 block of Pardee about 7 p.m. after other employees alerted them to the attack.

The men had been fighting in the kitchen area, away from diners, and other employees separated them, said Travis Doster, a spokesman for the restaurant. "There was no threat to guests at all."

Paramedics rushed one of the men to a local hospital with a knife wound. His condition was not known Friday night.

The other worker was in the custody of Taylor police. Other details were not released.

Officers have interviewed witnesses and the restaurant is cooperating with the investigation while conducting its own probe, Doster said.

The man arrested, he said, is expected to be terminated.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/02/01/man-stabs-coworker-texas-roadhouse-taylor/2749897002/