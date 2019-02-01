Michigan State Police. (Photo: Charles V. Tines / Detroit News file)

Taylor — Michigan State Police have arrested a woman suspected in a hit-and-run car crash that closed westbound Interstate 94 at Telegraph Road for hours Friday morning, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle she is accused of crashing into is in critical condition, officials said.

State police troopers responded to a report of a driver fleeing the scene of an injury crash on the freeway at about 7:50 a.m, authorities said.

The troopers arrived and found a 27-year-old Romulus man trapped inside a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox. They gave first aid to the man until Taylor firefighters arrived to extricate him from the vehicle, officials said.

Medics then called for a helicopter to airlift the man to the University of Michigan hospital because of his substantial injuries.

Officials said after speaking to witnesses, troopers began searching for a dark-colored, 2007 Nissan passenger vehicle. Witnesses also told investigators the Nissan was traveling west on I-94 and attempted to exit at Telegraph Road but at the last moment turned to get back onto the freeway, they said.

The Nissan then struck the Equinox and caused the vehicle to cross over several lanes and strike the median guard rail. Pieces of the vehicle and the guard rail pinned the victim in his car. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate him.

The suspect driver stopped briefly but then fled the scene, according to police.

Officials said a witness took a picture of the suspect's license plate and troopers located her. She was arrested without incident.

