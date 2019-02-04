Police chase ends when suspect hits Highland Park house
Highland Park — Police have arrested a man who led them on a chase late Monday morning before crashing into an abandoned house.
The suspect was driving on McNichols near John R around 11:55 a.m. when a Michigan State Police trooper saw the suspect cut off another vehicle by quickly turning in front of it from the wrong lane, police said via Twitter.
The trooper from the metro south post went to stop the car, but the suspect evaded him through multiple turns on several streets, police said.
By the time the trooper caught up with the vehicle again, the suspect had crashed it into an abandoned house at 87 Church Street in Highland Park.
The suspect remained in the vehicle and surrendered when the trooper approached. Police say he suffered a minor injury to his left hand and was transported to a local hospital.
The suspect had a felony warrant out for his arrest and fled when he saw the trooper. He was released from the hospital and is now lodged in jail, police said.
