A suspect evading a Michigan State Police trooper crashed into an abandoned Highland Park house Monday. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Highland Park — Police have arrested a man who led them on a chase late Monday morning before crashing into an abandoned house.

The suspect was driving on McNichols near John R around 11:55 a.m. when a Michigan State Police trooper saw the suspect cut off another vehicle by quickly turning in front of it from the wrong lane, police said via Twitter.

The suspect in the police chase surrendered after a trooper found his vehicle had crashed into a house. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

The trooper from the metro south post went to stop the car, but the suspect evaded him through multiple turns on several streets, police said.

By the time the trooper caught up with the vehicle again, the suspect had crashed it into an abandoned house at 87 Church Street in Highland Park.

On 2/4 at approximately 1155 AM, troopers from the Metro South Post were on patrol when they observed a vehicle on McNichols near John R Street cut off another vehicle by quickly turning in front of it from the wrong lane. pic.twitter.com/tgPYeAcEQF — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 4, 2019

The suspect remained in the vehicle and surrendered when the trooper approached. Police say he suffered a minor injury to his left hand and was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect had a felony warrant out for his arrest and fled when he saw the trooper. He was released from the hospital and is now lodged in jail, police said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/02/04/police-chase-ends-when-suspect-car-hits-highland-park-house/2770888002/