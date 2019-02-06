Buy Photo Former U.S. Congressman John Dingell and U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)

Washington — The family of former U.S. Rep. John Dingell said he is in hospice care after a cancer diagnosis, and they are requesting privacy.

The 92-year-old Dearborn Democrat was diagnosed a year ago with prostate cancer that had metastasized and Dingell decided not to treat it, a family member said Wednesday. He recently went into hospice care.

His wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, said her husband is in relatively good spirits and even dictated a tweet on Wednesday because he had to respond to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

"He is John Dingell. He is in charge. Ordering everyone around. Doing it his way," she said.

John Dingell was the longest-serving member of Congress when he retired in early 2015 after 59 years in office.

Debbie Dingell was not in Washington for Tuesday's State of the Union address but instead stayed at home in Michigan with her husband.

"Friends and colleagues know me and know I would be in Washington right now unless something was up. I am home with John and we have entered a new phase" she wrote Wednesday morning on Facebook.

"He is my love and we have been a team for nearly 40 years. I will be taking each day as it comes. We thank people for their friendship and support and ask for prayers and privacy during this difficult time."

John Dingell was hospitalized in September for just over a week at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit after suffering what his family described as a heart attack.

He was the chairman or ranking Democrat on House Energy and Commerce Committee from 1981-2008 and helped shape landmark laws affecting the environment, telecommunications and the auto industry.

Former colleagues of Dingell sent well wishes and urged prayers on Wednesday.

"My thoughts are with you and the Dean," tweeted Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield. "We miss you."

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, wrote: "Our love and prayers are with you and John."

"Please pray for @JohnDingell, @RepDebDingell, and family," tweeted Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township.

Former Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, a Republican, wrote: "I don’t care what your politics are. This is sad, sad news."

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, tweeted: "Blessings and peace to the Dingell family during this difficult journey. Let's keep them all in our immediate thoughts and prayers."

