Wyandotte — A 55-year-old Wyandotte woman was found slain in her apartment early Saturday morning, and her live-in boyfriend is being held as police investigate her death.

It was about 2:13 a.m. Saturday when Wyandotte police received a 911 call about a domestic violence incident inside an apartment building on the 1150 block of Sycamore, said Archie Hamilton, deputy chief of the Wyandotte Police Department. That's north of Eureka and east of Fort Street.

Hamilton declined to say who placed the call.

Police arrived to find the victim dead.

Due to the "nature" of her injuries, police immediately suspected foul play. Hamilton declined to give details but did say police recovered the weapon believed to have been used to kill her.

The victim's live-in boyfriend, a 38-year-old man, was at the scene when police arrived. He was arrested for outstanding warrants. Police describe him as a "person of interest" in his girlfriend's murder but will continue their investigation.

