Inkster police are asking the public for help to find the man who they say intentionally set fire to a strip mall on Inkster Road at Cherry HIll Road. (Photo: Inkster Police Department)

Inkster — Police are asking the public for help to identify a suspect in an intentionally set fire Sunday at an Inkster strip mall, officials said.

Officials said the suspect is a male with a light complexion, about 6-feet to 6-feet-and 4-inches tall and weighing between 180 and 190 pounds. Investigators have released images of the suspect with several plastic gallon jugs at the site of the fire.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the fire should call Inkster Police Det. Shafer at (313) 563-9850, ext. 23125, or email him at bshafer@cityofinkster.com.

