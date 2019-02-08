Van Buren Township Police are investigating a Feb. 5, 2019, shooting at a Walmart parking lot that left one man injured. (Photo: Facebook)

Van Buren Township — Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in a Walmart parking lot that left one man injured, officials said.

The victim is listed in stable condition at a hospital, they said. He is expected to recover.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody elsewhere in Michigan. Officials said he was arrested for charges unrelated to the shooting. Both men are in their 20s, officials said.

The incident happened at about 9:21 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Belleville Road near Interstate 94.

According to the preliminary investigation, the suspect and the victim met in the parking lot to conduct an illegal business transaction of some sort, police said. They would not disclose specifics.

A dispute erupted and the suspect shot the victim while he was in his car. The victim exited his vehicle, went into the store and asked workers to call 911.

Police said the victim has been uncooperative with the investigation.

