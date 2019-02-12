Buy Photo The casket of John Dingell seen at the public visitation in Dearborn, Monday, Feb. 11. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history, died Thursday at the age of 92.

The Dearborn statesman was a champion of the auto industry and was credited with increasing access to health care and helping write most of the nation's major environmental and energy laws.

On Monday, a public visitation was held drawing thousands to the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn to reflect on the legacy of the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history.

Two funeral services were planned in the following days

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 12

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Church of the Divine Child, 1055 North Silvery Lane, Dearborn 48128

Speakers: Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at Dingell's funeral Mass in Michigan, along with long-time Dingell friends Reps. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, and John Lewis, D-Georgia. Biden wrote the forward to Dingell's book last year.

Pallbearers: Former staffers of Dingell.

More details

Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 14

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

Speakers: Former President Bill Clinton, a former hunting buddy of Dingell's, will speak at the funeral Mass on Thursday in Washington. Other speakers at Thursday's Mass are former House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland. Boehner was the last speaker under whom Dingell served.

Pallbearers: Former members of Congress and colleagues of Dingell's.

Reception: Will be held at Georgetown University, Dingell's alma mater, after the Mass.

