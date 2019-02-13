Detroit — Wayne County Executive Warren Evans on Wednesday called details of a Detroit News investigation into the auction purchases and tax debt of Treasurer Eric Sabree's family "extremely troubling."

Buy Photo Wayne County Executive Warren Evans (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

In an interview with WJR-AM's Paul W. Smith, Evans said more needs to be known about the real estate transactions.

"It’s extremely troubling, and there’s no making light of that," Evans said. "The public trust issue is one that really hits close to home because we’ve done so much in ... the last four years to elevate transparency and general overall competency in getting things done. This does not help that image."

But Evans said Wednesday that he’s not calling for Sabree to step down from the post.

“If the findings are substantiated or added to, maybe at some later date I would weigh in differently, but right now, I think it’s too early for me to say anything other than it’s troubling and we need to know more.”

Buy Photo Wayne County Treasurer Eric R. Sabree. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr, file, The Detroit News)

The News' investigation found, through multiple Freedom of Information Act requests, real estate transactions involving Sabree's family overlap his public role, including county sales involving his wife, son and nephew and family properties purchased at auction that later racked up enough tax debt that they could have been seized but weren't.

Treasurer's office rules ban family members from participating in the auction, which seizes properties from homeowners with late taxes and sells them to the highest bidder.

Sabree issued a written statement late Tuesday expressing remorse.

"I truly regret that I didn't get more involved in my family's long-standing real estate business by directing them away from auction properties," he wrote.

Earlier, he also said in written statements that he's only had minimal interest in U.S. Development Services — his former real estate company — since his wife took over in 2006 and had no role in his relatives' auction purchases. But he acknowledged his family's tax debt, comparing it to what many working families face today.

Evans said on Wednesday that "we have to learn to learn more about it, and I expect the treasurer will do what’s right, whatever that happens to be."

"Most people, their home is the biggest investment they will ever have in life, so clearly people who have lost their homes would be troubled by some of the things in the report," Evans said.

Mayor Mike Duggan said Wednesday he did not read the reporting and had no comment.

As chief tax collector, Sabree leads one of the largest government foreclosure auctions in the nation. It has transferred ownership of more than a quarter of Detroit properties since Sabree started as deputy treasurer in 2011.

Staff writer Christine Ferretti contributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/02/13/evans-calls-report-wayne-co-treasurer-extremely-troubling/2862446002/