A Detroit man whose wife's body was found encased in cement briefly escaped Tuesday with another inmate from the Lincoln Park District Court, leading to an investigation of security measures at the courthouse, police said Wednesday.

Gregory McQueen (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Gregory McQueen and another man fled from the 25th District Court but were apprehended a short time later outside the courthouse after scuffling with Lincoln Park officers on Cleophus Parkway near Southfield Road and Fort Street

McQueen, 29, was scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference Tuesday in the courthouse on a charge of open murder. He is due back in court March 5 for a preliminary examination, a hearing that could determine if McQueen will be tried in his wife's death.

Alisha McQueen, a 28-year-old mother of five and a Detroit resident, was reported missing by a relative on March 7, 2018. Family members appealed to the public to help find the missing mother through Facebook and other avenues.

About 6:15 p.m. Aug. 25, a resident found what appeared to be human bones in a field in the 100 block of Mill Street in Ecorse. Clothing also was discovered at the location.

On Sept. 7, large pieces of cement with embedded human remains were collected as part of the investigation, which revealed two weeks later that those remains belonged to Alisha McQueen.

Authorities allege Gregory McQueen killed his wife and dumped her body.

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2027

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/02/13/murder-defendant-gregory-mcqueen-briefly-escapes-lincoln-park-court/2857747002/