Detroit – A man who helped run an unlicensed suburban Detroit home day care where a toddler accidentally shot and wounded two other children has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Timothy Eubanks pleaded guilty last year to six counts of second-degree child abuse in connection with the September 2017 shooting at his family’s Dearborn home.

WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reports that Judge Cynthia Gray Hathaway told Eubanks on Friday the she wasn’t sending him to prison because she wants him to start a national gun safety education campaign.

Authorities say Eubanks’ 3-year-old son shot two other 3-year-olds with a gun that had been left in an upstairs bedroom of their home. One child was shot in the face and the other was shot in the shoulder.

The couple’s six children were placed with relatives after the shooting. His wife, Samantha Eubanks, also faces charges.

The shooting occurred Sept. 27 at the couple’s home in the 3600 block of Harding. Authorities said Timothy Eubanks had left the residence, leaving two unsecured handguns in an upstairs bedroom while “knowing that the guns could endanger the lives (of) his six children.”

The couple’s older children, ages 10, 12 and 15, were at school when the shootings occurred.

Samantha Eubanks allegedly knew the guns were upstairs and that the firearms could pose a danger to the lives of her children. Authorities say she was operating an unlicensed day care with two 3-year-old boys, a 1-year-old boy and three girls, ages 4 months, 1 year and 3 years.

Samantha Eubanks was allegedly on the first floor of the house when she heard a noise upstairs around 10:19 a.m. Sept. 27 She discovered that one of her 3-year-old sons had gone upstairs, found an unsecured handgun in a bedroom and shot a 3-year-old boy in the face and another 3-year-old in the shoulder.

Samantha Eubanks was charged with two counts of second-degree child abuse and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the two 3-year-olds who were shot.

She also was charged with four counts of second-degree child abuse in connection with the children at the home day care who were not shot, plus an additional six counts for allegedly exposing the couple's own six children to the risks of being harmed because of the loaded firearms in their home.

