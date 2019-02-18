Ragland (Photo11: Facebook)

Livonia — A Highland Park man has been charged in the Valentine's Day armed robbery of a Livonia gas station, officials said Monday.

Sean Ragland, 26, was arraigned Sunday in 16th District Court on a charge of armed robbery, a felony. A judge set his bond at $150,000 and scheduled his next court date for Feb. 28. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Authorities said Ragland is a former employee of the gas station. They said he entered the gas station on Schoolcraft Road at Merriman and pulled a pistol from the waistband of his pants. He then pointed it at the cashier and demanded money, according to police. After emptying the cash register, he fled on foot.

Livonia Police said they arrested Ragland the following day with help from the United States Marshal Service.

