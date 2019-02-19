David Scott McMurtrie, of River Rouge (Photo11: Photo courtesy Wayne County Prosecutor's office)

A woman and two men were charged Tuesday with several counts of animal abuse on a criminal complaint involving 17 dogs.

David Scott McMurtrie, 42, Kayli Lynn Sparks, 29, also known by the last name of Robinson, both of River Rouge; and David Squire Bowling, 30, of Ecorse were charged in connection with a case of animal cruelty in which 17 emaciated and neglected dogs were found in May inside a Penske truck in Ecorse.

Police discovered the dogs May 1 when they were dispatched to a residence in the 4300 block of Sixth Street in Ecorse to investigate complaints about dogs inside a truck in the sweltering heat of the 85-degree day.

Kayli Lynn Sparks, of River Rouge (Photo11: Photo courtesy Wayne County Prosecutor's office)

Police found the emaciated and sick dogs in the back of the rental box truck in filthy stacked cages. Police say it was easily 100 degrees in the truck where the dogs were found.

The animals were allegedly transported from Louisiana and were being taken to a Michigan animal rescue. The dogs had water bowls but they were empty.

After police found them, the dogs were taken to an animal shelter to be cared for and treated. Three of the dogs allegedly had been stolen from another rescue center.

McMurtrie was charged with abandonment and cruelty to 10 or more animals, three counts of receiving stolen property valued between $200-$1,000, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and felony firearm.

Sparks was charged with abandonment and cruelty to 10 or more animals, abandonment and cruelty to four to 10 animals and three counts of receiving and concerning stolen property valued at $200-$1,000.

David Squire Bowling, of Ecorse (Photo11: Photo courtesy Wayne County Prosecutor's office)

Bowling is charged with abandoning and cruelty to 10 or more animals and abandoning and cruelty to four to 10 animals.

All three were arraigned by 25th District Court Judge David Zelenak.

They are scheduled for a probable cause conference at 9 a.m. March 5 before Zelenak. The preliminary examination for the three is scheduled for March 12, also before Zelenak.

Sparks and Bowling were given a $25,000/10 percent bond. McMurtrie was given a $50,000 cash bond. If released, all three would have to wear a GPS tether, have no contact with witnesses or animals and would have to remain in Michigan.

McMurtrie and Sparks have operated the independent shelter Pit Stop For Change Rescue & Rehabilitation from their home, taking in unwanted or abandoned dogs, arranging medical care and matching the pups with new owners.

