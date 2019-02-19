Buy Photo An FBI agent takes part in a raid at Taylor City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Photo11: George Hunter / The Detroit News)

More than a dozen FBI agents searched Taylor City Hall early Tuesday in an apparent public corruption investigation, The Detroit News has learned.

The exact nature of the investigation was not immediately clear but the search comes amid a broader crackdown on corruption in Metro Detroit that has produced 17 convictions and led to federal charges against 22 contractors and public officials, including Detroit Councilman Gabe Leland.

A team of agents arrived at city hall around 10:30 a.m., FBI Special Agent Mara Schneider told The News.

“We will be releasing a statement a little later on today,” she said.

FBI agents were spotted inside the second-floor office of Mayor Rick Sollars and blocked access to the area.

While agents busied themselves in the mayor’s office, grim-faced city employees and police officers wandered through the corridors of city hall, declining to comment.

Some employees hung around the lobby, craning their necks to try to peer into the mayor’s office, as men in suits darted in and out.

Yellow caution tape, accompanied by a sign bearing the message “under construction,” prevented curious onlookers and reporters from going onto the second floor.

Taylor Police Chief John Blair declined comment but said "they’re cooperating with the FBI investigation.”

Agents also concentrated their search in the city's Development Services office, which handles the sale of city properties, Community Development Block Grants and other services.

City Treasurer Edward Bourassa was unsure why FBI agents were searching city hall and the mayor's office. Bourassa, who was home sick Tuesday and who filed a federal employment lawsuit against the city last month, does not know if the search was prompted by anything related to city finances.

“I haven’t heard anything except for what’s in the media and on Facebook,” he said. “I don’t know anything that’s going on.”

