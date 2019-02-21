Livonia Police vehicle (Photo11: Livonia Police)

Livonia — Police are investigating the death of a Detroit man involved in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers were called at about 9:20 a.m. to the area of Schoolcraft Road near Inkster Road to respond to a minor traffic accident, according to authorities.

Police arrived at the scene and found a crash involving a single vehicle. They investigated and determined the vehicle's driver, a 45-year-old man, had a medical emergency that caused the crash.

Medics transported the man to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, officials said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/02/21/man-dies-after-single-vehicle-crash-livonia/2940119002/