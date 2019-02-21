Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Livonia
Livonia — Police are investigating the death of a Detroit man involved in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning, officials said.
Officers were called at about 9:20 a.m. to the area of Schoolcraft Road near Inkster Road to respond to a minor traffic accident, according to authorities.
Police arrived at the scene and found a crash involving a single vehicle. They investigated and determined the vehicle's driver, a 45-year-old man, had a medical emergency that caused the crash.
Medics transported the man to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, officials said.
