Dearborn Police are seeking two people of interest in an incident in which several gunshots were fired at a car in a restaurant parking lot on Jan. 5, 2019. (Photo11: Dearborn Police)

Dearborn — Police are asking the public for help to find two men who investigators want to speak with surrounding a January incident in which a gun was fired at a vehicle.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 in the parking lot of the Ram's Horn restaurant located on Greenfield Road between West Warren Avenue and Ford Road.

Police were called to the area for a report of shots fired. Witnesses told officers a fight had escalated into several gun shots being fired at a car and the people involved in the argument left.

Investigators released Tuesday photos of the two people of interest that were captured by surveillance cameras.

Dearborn Police are seeking two people of interest in an incident in which several gunshots were fired at a car in a restaurant parking lot on Jan. 5, 2019. (Photo11: Dearborn Police)

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the two people of interest should call Dearborn Police at (313) 943-2241 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/02/26/2-sought-after-shots-fired-vehicle-dearborn/2991648002/