Dearborn Police seek a man and a woman who were last seen in this vehicle after they assaulted a woman and left her lying on the pavement of a parking lot on Feb. 9. (Photo11: Dearborn Police)

Dearborn — Police are investigating the assault of a woman who was found lying in a fast food restaurant's parking lot earlier this month.

Officers were called to the Taco Bell restaurant located on West Warren at Wyoming avenues at about 10:20 p.m. on Feb. 9 to respond to a report of a unresponsive woman lying on the pavement, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was assaulted by a unknown man and woman after a traffic dispute, police said.

The man allegedly body-slammed the victim onto the ground and left her unconscious, police said. The two suspects then got into a gray, newer model Chrysler 200 with Ohio license plates.

Police released a picture of the vehicle that was taken by a video surveillance system.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Dearborn Police at (313) 943-2241 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/02/26/dearborn-police-seek-suspects-attack-woman/2991951002/