Dearborn police seek suspects in attack on woman
Dearborn — Police are investigating the assault of a woman who was found lying in a fast food restaurant's parking lot earlier this month.
Officers were called to the Taco Bell restaurant located on West Warren at Wyoming avenues at about 10:20 p.m. on Feb. 9 to respond to a report of a unresponsive woman lying on the pavement, authorities said.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was assaulted by a unknown man and woman after a traffic dispute, police said.
The man allegedly body-slammed the victim onto the ground and left her unconscious, police said. The two suspects then got into a gray, newer model Chrysler 200 with Ohio license plates.
Police released a picture of the vehicle that was taken by a video surveillance system.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Dearborn Police at (313) 943-2241 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.