A 25-year-old Westland man was charged Tuesday in connection with a fatal car crash in December.

John Henry Johnson III, 25, was arraigned in 36th District Court on charges of reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault, resulting in death.

According to authorities, Johnson was driving eastbound on Puritan Avenue in Detroit Dec. 6 when he drove off the road and crashed into the west side of a building in the 8600 block. Police allege Johnson ran away, leaving behind passenger Donald Dwayne Adams, 24, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Magistrate Dawn M. White scheduled a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. March 7 and a preliminary examination at 9 a.m. March 14, both before Judge Ronald Giles in 36th District Court.

Johnson was given a $150,000 cash/surety bond.

