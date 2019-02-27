Warren — A 26-year-old man was in critical condition Wednesday after being shot while driving and crashing into a light pole, police said.

Detroit and Warren police responded to the incident at11:45 a.m. Wednesday on East Eight Mile and Tanney Avenue.

The 26-year-old man was driving westbound on East Eight Mile when three males in a red sedan pulled alongside him. The rear passenger of the car leaned out of the window and fired shots, striking the man.

After being shot, the man drove northbound, crossed multiple lanes and hit a light pole before crashing near the Suez Motel, police said.

He remained hospitalized in critical condition.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/02/27/man-shot-while-driving-crashes-into-light-pole-warren/3009998002/