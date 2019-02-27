Man shot while driving crashes into light pole in Warren
Warren — A 26-year-old man was in critical condition Wednesday after being shot while driving and crashing into a light pole, police said.
Detroit and Warren police responded to the incident at11:45 a.m. Wednesday on East Eight Mile and Tanney Avenue.
The 26-year-old man was driving westbound on East Eight Mile when three males in a red sedan pulled alongside him. The rear passenger of the car leaned out of the window and fired shots, striking the man.
After being shot, the man drove northbound, crossed multiple lanes and hit a light pole before crashing near the Suez Motel, police said.
He remained hospitalized in critical condition.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/02/27/man-shot-while-driving-crashes-into-light-pole-warren/3009998002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.