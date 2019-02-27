$1K reward for tips in Inkster strip mall arson
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $1,000 reward to spur tips to find a suspect authorities say started a fire at an Inkster strip mall this month.
Surveillance footage captured a male dousing the outside of a marijuana dispensary at 315 Inkster Road about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 with an accelerant then using a flare to spark a blaze, investigators said in a statement.
The fire destroyed other businesses at the property near Cherry Hill, including a health clinic, according to the release.
The suspect between 6-foot to 6-foot-4, 180-190 pounds, fled east through an alley behind a CVS.
Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.
