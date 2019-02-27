Garden City Police vehicle (Photo: Facebook)

Garden City — Police are asking the public for help to identify the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian Monday.

The crash happened at about 3:24 p.m. in the Merriman and Marquette Street area, according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation found the victim was walking east on Marquette across Merriman when a vehicle was turning onto southbound Merriman from westbound Marquette struck her.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a beige or white Ford Econoline work van with tinted windows, exited the van to check on the victim, but then got back inside it and drove off, heading south on Merriman toward Cherry Hill Road.

Police and medics arrived at the scene. The female victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released, officials said.

The suspected driver of the van is described as a white male, age 46 to 56, with long salt-and-pepper-colored hair that was pulled into a pony tail. He also has a beard and mustache.

Anyone with information about the incident, the suspect or the suspect's vehicle should call Garden City Police at (734) 793-1700.

