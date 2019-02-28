Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

Dearborn Heights — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a double shooting early Thursday in Dearborn Heights.

The shooting took place about 1:40 a.m. in the area of Beech Daly and Annapolis, police said.

The 16-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has been released.

Dearborn Heights police were then notified that the second shooting victim had turned up at Annapolis Beaumont hospital in Wayne. They investigated further and determined he had been shot in Dearborn Heights. He died from his injuries.

