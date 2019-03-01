Grosse Pointe Park — Longtime broadcaster Craig Fahle has been sentenced to probation on a conviction for drinking and driving and possession of cocaine.

Craig Fahle (Photo: Handout)

Fahle, a former spokesman for Detroit's land bank, was sentenced Feb. 20 to 12 months' probation for the November offense in Grosse Pointe Park.

Judge Carl Jarboe of 3B Municipal Court in Grosse Pointe Park handed down the sentence for Fahle who was originally charged with drinking and driving and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) less than 25 grams, which is a felony.

The drug charge against Fahle was amended Jan. 16 and he pleaded to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. He also was charged with operating while intoxicated.

Fahle and his attorney didn't return calls seeking comment on Friday.

On his Deadline Detroit podcast, Fahle called the incident "demoralizing" and "humiliating" and said he spent three days in jail as a result.

Fahle, on his podcast Friday, said he was "truly sorry." Fahle went on to say that in November he was "struggling mightily."

"My business was failing. I kept a brave face, told everyone things were was going OK. All was going to be well," he said. "But in reality, my world was crumbling around me."

According to court records, the 51-year-old Grosse Pointe resident was speeding and tailgating a Grosse Pointe Park police car when he was pulled over around just after 11:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the area of Somerset and Charlevoix in Grosse Pointe Park.

An officer on the scene smelled "a strong odor of intoxicants emanating" from Fahle's vehicle. Fahle was the only occupant in the car.

The officer, who stopped Fahle, said Fahle failed three sobriety tests and refused to perform another one, including a breath test and blood test. Police also found a small baggie "containing a white powdering substance" inside Fahle's shirt pocket, according to the police investigative report.

The white substance tested positive for cocaine, police said.

As part of his punishment, Fahle will do community service at a Detroit church.

Fahle resigned from the Detroit Land Bank Authority last year. Before that, he was a radio talk show host on WDET-FM. Fahle currently works for Deadline Detroit where he hosts a podcast called "The Craig Fahle Show."

Allan Lengel, editor and co-founder of Deadline Detroit, said Friday that Fahle realizes he made a "big mistake" and is sorry for letting down his friends, family and audience.

"That being said, he's very talented and we expect him to continue contributing to Deadline Detroit," he said.

