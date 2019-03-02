Dearborn police detectives said the motive for the shooting is unknown and they have a person of interest in custody on unrelated charges (Photo: Dearborn police)

Dearborn — A 28-year-old Livonia woman was found fatally shot Friday near downtown Dearborn, police said.

Dearborn police officers responded to reports of a shooting at 8 p.m. in the area of Michigan Avenue and Southfield Freeway.

When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and Dearborn Fire Department attempted to aid her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dearborn police detectives said the motive for the shooting is unknown and they have a person of interest in custody on unrelated charges.

Police did not release the victim's name until her family is notified. No further information was released Saturday.

"This loss of life is tragic, and on behalf of the Dearborn Police Department, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim," Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a statement Saturday.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to please contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241 or (313) 943-3030.

