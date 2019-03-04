MSP banner (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Romulus — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash on eastbound Interstate 94 near Vining Road in Romulus, officials said.

The crash happened a little after 1:30 p.m. and there is a car in the median and two others on the eastbound shoulder that may have been involved, they said.

Motorists are urged to use caution and expect lane closures in the area.

