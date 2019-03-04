MSP investigates fatal EB I-94 crash near Vining Rd.
Romulus — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash on eastbound Interstate 94 near Vining Road in Romulus, officials said.
The crash happened a little after 1:30 p.m. and there is a car in the median and two others on the eastbound shoulder that may have been involved, they said.
Motorists are urged to use caution and expect lane closures in the area.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/03/04/msp-investigates-fatal-eb-94-crash-near-vining/3057410002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.