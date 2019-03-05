Dearborn police detectives said the motive for the shooting is unknown and they have a person of interest in custody on unrelated charges (Photo: Dearborn police)

A 27-year-old Detroit man was charged Tuesday with a fatal shooting that occurred Friday in Dearborn.

Allen Michael Sherrill is charged with first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm in the death of Junika Hardy, 28, of Livonia, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

About 7:50 p.m. March 1, Dearborn police responded to a 911 dispatch in the 17600 block of Michigan Avenue. Officers found Sherrill standing outside of a vehicle and saw Hardy dead inside.

Prosecutors allege Sherrill, while riding In the back seat of the vehicle, shot Hardy.

Sherril was expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in 19th District Court in Dearborn.

