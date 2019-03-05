Desmond Robinson, 47, is charged by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy with reckless driving causing death, failure to stop at an injury accident scene and tampering with evidence. (Photo: Westland Police Department)

A Detroit man will spend up to 15 years behind bars for the fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Wayne County sheriff's sergeant last year.

Desmond Robinson, 47, was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Qiana Lillard to 4 1/2 years to 15 years in a Michigan prison for the crash, which killed Wayne County Sheriff's Sgt. Lee Smith.

The hit-and-run occurred at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 while Smith was off-duty and jogging on Hines Drive and Middlebelt in Westland. Smith was dragged 50 to 60 yards when Lillard hit him with his SUV and then sped away. Smith died from his injuries.

Robinson was arrested following a tip into Crime Stoppers, said Westland Police.

Robinson pleaded guilty as charged to reckless driving causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence Feb. 15. He was scheduled for trial Feb. 20. He received 201 days credit for time served in jail.

