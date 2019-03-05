Southgate girl charged with filing false police report
The Wayne County Prosecutor's office has charged a 17-year-old Southgate girl with filing a false police report, authorities said Tuesday.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Faith Kathleen Gentry, 17, for filing a false report on Feb. 28, when she alleged that she had been pulled over by a fake police officer in Wyandotte.
Police said the alleged stop in the area of Fort Street near Eureka Road never happened. Investigators from the Wyandotte and Southgate Police Departments "found no evidence to substantiate the defendant’s claims," Worthy's office said in a statement.
Gentry was expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in 28th District Court in Southgate, authorities said.
