Teen, 16, charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Dearborn Heights
Dearborn Heights — After a late-February shooting between two male teenagers in Dearborn Heights, one of the teens died and the second now faces a murder charge.
The shooting took place about 1:30 a.m. on the 24700 block of Lehigh, said the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The area is north of Annapolis and west of Telegraph.
Police say the two teens, one a 16-year-old from Dearborn Heights, the other a 17-year-old from Inkster, had a dispute while both were armed with handguns.
The prosecutor's office says the 16-year-old suspect, Daylon Wooten, shot the 17-year-old victim, James Newman. Two men from the scene of the shooting transported Newman to a nearby hospital, where he died. Police said at the time that two teens had been shot, and that one had been quickly treated and released.
Wooten now faces a charge of second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Wayne County's juvenile facility. A statement from the prosecutor's office says that if Wooten is convicted, at his sentencing the judge can determine whether he'll be charged as a juvenile, an adult, or some combination of the two.
