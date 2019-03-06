Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)

Dearborn Heights — After a late-February shooting between two male teenagers in Dearborn Heights, one of the teens died and the second now faces a murder charge.

The shooting took place about 1:30 a.m. on the 24700 block of Lehigh, said the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The area is north of Annapolis and west of Telegraph.

Police say the two teens, one a 16-year-old from Dearborn Heights, the other a 17-year-old from Inkster, had a dispute while both were armed with handguns.

The prosecutor's office says the 16-year-old suspect, Daylon Wooten, shot the 17-year-old victim, James Newman. Two men from the scene of the shooting transported Newman to a nearby hospital, where he died. Police said at the time that two teens had been shot, and that one had been quickly treated and released.

Wooten now faces a charge of second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Wayne County's juvenile facility. A statement from the prosecutor's office says that if Wooten is convicted, at his sentencing the judge can determine whether he'll be charged as a juvenile, an adult, or some combination of the two.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/03/06/teen-16-charged-fatal-shooting-17-year-old-in-dearborn-heights/3080665002/