A driver was arrested after a woman told police someone fired at her Thursday as she drove on Interstate 94, Michigan State Police said.

A woman called 911 about 4:30 p.m. to report a driver had fired a single round at her on the freeway near Merriman in Wayne County, MSP said on Twitter. She was not hit, police said.

She provided a license plate number. A trooper in the median west of the scene spotted the vehicle minutes later and pulled over the driver, who was traveling with several passengers, state police tweeted.

The woman identified that person as the one who opened fire.

The driver was taken into custody, MSP said.

"No further information is available till after further investigation," the agency tweeted.

The incident is the latest report involving gunfire on a freeway in the area.

Christian Miller, 3, was shot on northbound Southfield Freeway at about 6:40 p.m. Jan. 24 and died the next day. He was in his car seat in his godmother's vehicle and on his way to see Sesame Street Live, his family said.

Derrick Durham, 24, of Detroit has been charged in the child's death.

