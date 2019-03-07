Michigan State Police. (Photo: Charles V. Tines / Detroit News file)

Allen Park — A man who led Michigan State Police troopers on a car chase early Thursday is in a hospital being treated for a mental health issue, officials said.

MSP said troopers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at about 12:05 a.m. on the Southfield Freeway near Outer Drive in Allen Park. The driver was slow to stop and a female passenger jumped out of the vehicle.

Dearborn police officers stopped and checked on the woman, who told them she jumped out of the vehicle because the driver refused to stop, officials said.

Troopers pursued the vehicle as it traveled north on the freeway to 11 Mile and Greenfield in Oak Park, where they executed a pursuit intervention technique maneuver to stop the driver, according to authorities.

Police said the driver exited the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, but troopers caught him and placed him into custody. After interviewing the man, troopers determined he was suffering from a mental health issue, they said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/03/07/msp-take-man-into-custody-after-southfield-freeway-car-chase/1089945001/