Marquise McCray (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

More than two months after a shooting at a Hamtramck hookah bar left one man dead, Crime Stoppers of Michigan is announcing a $2,500 reward for tips to find a suspect.

Marquise McCray was leaving the MyHookah Lounge on the 11400 block of Jos.Campau at about 1 a.m. Dec. 23 when someone opened fire, investigators said in a statement Thursday.

Two other people who were struck were treated at a hospital, police have said.

McCray, 21, a lymphoma survivor and auto worker, was killed.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

