Demetrius Butler (Photo: Michigan State Police)

A man who was arrested Thursday after allegedly firing a shot at a woman as she drove on Interstate 94 has been arraigned, Michigan State Police said.

Demetrius Butler, 28, was charged by Wayne County Prosecutors on Friday with felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition possession by a felon, two counts of felonious assault, four counts of felony firearm and reckless driving, state police said. He was arraigned in 34th District Court in Romulus.

The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. near Merriman in Wayne County.

A woman called 911 saying a man fired a single shot at her and provided the license plate number. A trooper in the median west of the scene spotted the vehicle minutes later and pulled over the driver, who was traveling with several passengers, state police tweeted.

The incident is the latest report involving gunfire on a freeway in the area.

Christian Miller, 3, was shot on northbound Southfield Freeway at about 6:40 p.m. Jan. 24 and died the next day. He was in his car seat in his godmother's vehicle and on his way to see Sesame Street Live, his family said.

Derrick Durham, 24, of Detroit has been charged in the child's death.

