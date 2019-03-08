Robert Quist (Photo: Facebook)

Livonia — A 26-year-old man who was reported missing in February has been found dead in a backyard, police say.

Police found Robert Quist, who was reported missing on Feb. 24, in the rear yard of a residence in the area of Five Mile and Hix.

Police did a foot search after conducting an analysis of Quist's cell phone usage and cell tower records.

It appeared Quist suffered from an unknown medical emergency and there were no signs of foul play, police said.

"The exact cause of death is unknown at this time," Livonia police posted on Facebook. "The department will be awaiting the results of examinations by the Wayne County Medical Examiners office."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/03/08/missing-livonia-man-26-found-dead/3107713002/